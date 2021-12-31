 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Perficient +173%
0 comments

Perficient +173%

Perficient, a technology consulting firm, calls 2021 "the most robust growth year in our history." It acquired firms in Colombia and Uruguay to expand its global footprint, and revenue grew 22% for the first nine months of the year. Per-share profit doubled in the same period.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News