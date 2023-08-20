Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Beloved husband of the late Virginia Pericich; loving father of Joseph (Sigrid) and Paul (Stephanie) Pericich and Susan (Curtis) Wiseman; dear grandfather of 7 and great-grandfather of 3.Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, August 21, 9:30 a.m. to St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Sunday, 3:00-7:00 p.m.
Pericich, Joseph
