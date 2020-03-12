Personality

St. Louis embraces “Midwest nice” in its friendliness toward strangers, yet it lacks the openness and generosity of true Southern hospitality. However, it also doesn’t harbor the pretensions of the North or East nor the swagger of the Southwest. It’s not a hurried or aggressive place like other cities can be. It’s down to earth and an underachiever of its potential.
“St. Louis is a very nostalgic city,” Mason said. She senses the connection between its French colonial roots and the spirit of New Orleans.
“This city is always going to be in flux culturally,” Gordon said. “I don’t think that question will ever be settled.” But he would argue that the city is still very much a southern city, especially culturally.
Vines, of STL-Style, completely disagrees.
“For me, as a Jewish St. Louisan, from a family who immigrated by way of New York, I feel a strong connection here to Eastern cities.” He sees St. Louis as much more aligned with other legacy cities in the North and East, which had similar patterns of growth and evolution. Early in its history it was one of the largest cities in America holding a significant stature in the country for a long time.
“It’s a big city that shrunk,” with a long and rich history, he said.
The verdict: Mixed. The culture of the city depends on the perspective of where and with whom you are standing. For those who arrived via the south in the Great Migration, St. Louis is a Southern black outpost in the North. For those embedded with European ethnic immigrants who also arrived generations ago, the city may have more a Northern or Eastern flavor. The vibe changes for transplants and newer arrivals depending where they lived before and where they’ve settled here.