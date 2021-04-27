Pet wellness center proposed in Ladue

LADUE — The city's Zoning and Planning Commission may consider whether city zoning laws should be changed to allow a “pet wellness center.”
Sumit Dhawan, of Ladue, has proposed opening KIND Pet Wellness Center at 9640 Clayton Road.
“It would be a small, intimate clinic, with a small staff, be technology enabled and have a balanced approach for wellness/preventive care, diet/nutrition, vaccines, limited surgery, a pet spa, concierge services, and acupuncture. We would not be a high volume veterinary hospital or have overnight or day boarding,” Dhawan told the City Council Monday.
He said a limited number of clients would be at the center at one time.
“There's a lack of high quality, relevant pet services in the area,” Dhawan said.
Also that night, the council approved a master plan for Rodes Park, at the intersection of Ladue and Warson roads.
Public Works Director Anne Lamitola said the 2.2 acres were purchased in 1944, and the park was named for Boyle Rodes, the city's first mayor.
The master plan calls for sidewalk improvements, a pedestrian footbridge over Rodes Creek, stream bank stabilization, improved parking, a bike rack, a new sign and plantings. A formal open lawn and woodland would be included.
Total cost for all improvements would be $525,292, but Lamitola said the city would seek grant funding. Donations, such as tree sponsorships, could cover portions of the cost.
Lamitola said a nearby resident had expressed concern about added parking, but city officials said that would ensure that park users don't park elsewhere in the neighborhood.
In other business, the council approved a special use permit for operation of a non-profit educational facility relating to art, architecture, history and ecology at 9501 Clayton Road, on property owned by Emily Pulitzer and to pass to the Pulitzer Arts Foundation upon her death.
Steve Trampe, a representative of Pulitzer, said her late husband Joseph Pulitzer started assembling the property in 1917. The site today is about 15.6 acres, he said.
“Mrs. Pulitzer wants to leave the land to the Pulitzer Foundation to become a center for conservation and study, to be called the Pulitzer Arts and Ecology Center,” he said.
“We want to be able to use the site for educational groups, artists in residence and other groups.”
In addition to a wooded area, the property contains a prairie and several art installations, as well as a house and a renovated barn used for residential purposes. There would be no new buildings or expansion of structures, he said.
The property would be a guest space for artists and for temporary installations, Trampe said. It could host education programs and school groups as well as events and tours by appointment.
City Planner Andrea Sukanek said no more than 32 people would be on the property at any time and no more than eight could stay overnight. Special events could be held only twice a year and would include no more than 100 people, with no large buses allowed, she said.
Mayor Nancy Spewak said that, although property ownership will transfer to a nonprofit organization, an amount equivalent to residential property taxes would continue to be paid annually to Ladue as a contribution.
“This will be a great gift to the community, to continue to have the acreage dedicated as a retreat for artists and nature,” she said.