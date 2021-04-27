Pet wellness center proposed in Ladue

Total cost for all improvements would be $525,292, but Lamitola said the city would seek grant funding. Donations, such as tree sponsorships, could cover portions of the cost.​

Lamitola said a nearby resident had expressed concern about added parking, but city officials said that would ensure that park users don't park elsewhere in the neighborhood.

In other business, the council approved a special use permit for operation of a non-profit educational facility relating to art, architecture, history and ecology at 9501 Clayton Road, on property owned by Emily Pulitzer and to pass to the Pulitzer Arts Foundation upon her death.

Steve Trampe, a representative of Pulitzer, said her late husband Joseph Pulitzer started assembling the property in 1917. The site today is about 15.6 acres, he said.

“Mrs. Pulitzer wants to leave the land to the Pulitzer Foundation to become a center for conservation and study, to be called the Pulitzer Arts and Ecology Center,” he said.

“We want to be able to use the site for educational groups, artists in residence and other groups.”