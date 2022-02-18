When 3 p.m. Feb. 20 • Where Powell Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard • How much $12-$19; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info 314-534-1700; slso.org
The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra offers the perfect family fare in the form of Sergei Prokofiev’s classic symphonic fairy tale “Peter and the Wolf.” The piece is a great way for young people or novices of any age to learn about the orchestra, for as the story unfolds, each character is represented by a different instrument. SLSO assistant conductor Stephanie Childress conducts. By Daniel Durchholz