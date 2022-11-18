 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Peters, Jerome Samuel

Peters, Jerome Samuel

at 98 years, died November 14, 2022, with his family by his side.

He was a long-standing, well-res pected Saint Louis architect and proud WWII Veteran.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Carrie (Lee); children, Mitchell (Nisa), and Penny (Todd Kelly); 4 grandchildren, Tanner (Julie) Peters, Connor (Mary) Peters, Emily Kelly and Jack Kelly and 3 great-grandchildren, Rayne, Oliver and Ezrah Peters. Services: A private burial will be held and a Celebration of Life in the Spring. See www.bergermemorialchapel.com for additional information.

