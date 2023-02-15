Peterson, Katherine ''Kate'' Patricia Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at the age of 23. Dearly beloved daughter of Patricia Erker Peterson and Stephen E. Peterson MD; dearest sister of Daniel W. Peterson (Elizabeth Pund), Charles G.A. Peterson and Claire Marilyn Peterson (Danielle Snowden); dear aunt of Sophia and Theodore Pund-Peterson; our dear niece, cousin and a loving friend to all she met. Dear granddaughter of the

late William H. and Patricia A. Erker and the late Joy Marilyn Peterson and Robert E. Peterson MD. Services: The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Forsyth at Asbury, University City on Saturday, February 18, 11:00 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at THE LUPTON CHAPEL, 7233 Delmar Blvd., University City on Friday, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Memorials appreciated to Safeconnections.org or to the charity of one's choice.

