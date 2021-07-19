Pevely man admits producing child porn

PEVELY — A man from Pevely pleaded guilty Monday to a federal charge of production of child pornography and admitted taking graphic photos of a 4-year-old.

Timothy Lloyd Blaney, 58, admitted that he used one or more cellphones to take videos and photos of a girl and sexually abused her between Oct. 1 and Aug. 14 of 2020, his plea says.

He also searched for child porn online and possessed other images containing child porn, his plea says.

The girl told her older sister about the abuse, and the sister encouraged the girl to tell her mother, who contacted police, the plea says.

When police arrived at Blaney's home on Aug. 20 to search it, Blaney ran off, and had to be tackled when police found him, the plea says.

Blaney was charged four days later in U.S. District Court in St. Louis.

The mandatory minimum sentence for Blaney's crime is 15 years, but he could face 27 or more years under federal sentencing guidelines at his Oct. 12 sentencing.

