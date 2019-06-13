He’s pretty much just a big kid who loves magic, the trampoline, and adopting alpacas and duck families. He’s funny and enthusiastic, and he always puts his family first. He teaches his kids lessons about compassion and hope and not taking family for granted. “Everybody’s afraid of something, right? Heights, clowns, tight spaces. Those are things you get over, but then there’s our children. Will they fit in? Will they be safe? Those are fears you never get past. Sometimes all you can do is take a deep breath, pull them close, and hope for the best.” Sure he makes mistakes, often goofy ones, but he admits it with a lesson for everyone, which makes Phil — and the actor who plays him, Ty Burrell — completely endearing. By Amy Bertrand
Let’s hear it for the dads
Phil Dunphy, ‘Modern Family’
