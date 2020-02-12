Philip Kennicott: ‘Counterpoint’

When 1 p.m. Friday • Where Sverdrup Room 101, Webster University, 470 East Lockwood Avenue, Webster Groves • How much Free • More info left-bank.com
In “Counterpoint: A Memoir of Bach and Mourning,” Philip Kennicott explores feelings of grief by weaving stories of his relationship with his abusive mother with a detailed description of his seven-year journey to learn Bach’s famously difficult “Goldberg Variations.” Kennicott is the Pulitzer Prize-winning culture critic for the Washington Post and a former classical music critic for the Post-Dispatch. He will visit Webster University to discuss this deeply personal new book. By Jaden Satenstein