Philip Kennicott: ‘Counterpoint’
0 comments

Philip Kennicott: ‘Counterpoint’

  • 0
Philip Kennicott

This undated photo provided by the Pulitzer Prize Board shows Philip Kennicott of The Washington Post, who was awarded the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for Criticism, announced in New York, Monday, April 15, 2013. (AP Photo/Pulitzer Prize Board)

When 1 p.m. Friday • Where Sverdrup Room 101, Webster University, 470 East Lockwood Avenue, Webster Groves • How much Free • More info left-bank.com

In “Counterpoint: A Memoir of Bach and Mourning,” Philip Kennicott explores feelings of grief by weaving stories of his relationship with his abusive mother with a detailed description of his seven-year journey to learn Bach’s famously difficult “Goldberg Variations.” Kennicott is the Pulitzer Prize-winning culture critic for the Washington Post and a former classical music critic for the Post-Dispatch. He will visit Webster University to discuss this deeply personal new book. By Jaden Satenstein

 

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports