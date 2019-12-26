Security Check Required
When 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday • Where Old Rock House, 1200 South Seventh Street • How much $15-$25 • More info 314-534-1111; metrotix.com
Phillipalooza, a two-night concert event that benefits the St. Louis regional chapter of the ALS Association, returns. On the bill are the Funky Butt Brass Band, Falling Fences, Madahoochi, Mom’s Kitchen, the Scandaleros, Big Mike Aguirre & the Blu City All Stars, Clusterpluck, Alligator Wine, One Way Traffic, the Grooveliner, Stone Sugar Shakedown, Brother Francis & the Soultones, Jack Wright and Crate 2 Crate Sound System. There will be a silent action and 50/50 raffle both nights. By Kevin C. Johnson