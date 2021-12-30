Photos: Laurie Skrivan's picks for best photos from 2021

My favorite images from my work 2021 share themes of resiliency, community, deep emotions—from joy to profound sadness—and a sense of social justice and making the world a better place.

Whether it was watching a blindfolded seven-year-old Afghan refugee Sumaya Azarem find her sisters hiding in a hotel shower in a game of hide-and-go-seek by listening to the sound of their joyous giggles; or witnessing her good friend anoint Congresswoman-elect Cori Bush with oils in her office and Delta Sigma Theta sorority sisters serenade Mayor Tishaura Jones as both made history as the first Black women to hold those positions in St. Louis; or watching thousands of supporters wave flags and place their hands over their hearts in mourning as a Humvee carrying the body of Marine Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, who was one of 13 U.S. service members killed in August in a suicide bombing at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan—all these moments that linked history and human experience and emotion touched me.