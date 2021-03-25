 Skip to main content
Pickle Springs Natural Area and Hawn State Park
Pickle Springs Natural Area and Hawn State Park

Pickle Springs Natural Area

A portion of Pickle Creek goes over a short drop near the trail at Pickle Springs Natural Area in Saint Genevieve County.

 

Distance from St. Louis: 73 miles 

The falls at Pickle Springs do flow dependably, but that’s because the water comes from the spring itself, said the Missouri Department of Conservation's Dan Zarlenga. Other waterfalls flow during rain along the 2-mile loop trail, which also include unique rock outcroppings, shallow caves and bluff overlooks. The name of the land comes from its original owner, William Pickle, an English immigrant who acquired the land in 1848. But you’ll have to see for yourself how other features got their names: Cauliflower Rocks, the Slot, the Keyhole and Rockpile Canyon.

Where Dorlac Road, off Highway AA, parking lot on east side of road • More info nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/pickle-springs

