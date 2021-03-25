Pickle Springs Natural Area

The falls at Pickle Springs do flow dependably, but that’s because the water comes from the spring itself, said the Missouri Department of Conservation's Dan Zarlenga. Other waterfalls flow during rain along the 2-mile loop trail, which also includes unique rock outcroppings, shallow caves and bluff overlooks. The name of the land comes from its original owner, William Pickle, an English immigrant who acquired the land in 1848. But you’ll have to see for yourself how other features got their names: Cauliflower Rocks, the Slot, the Keyhole and Rockpile Canyon.