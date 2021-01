Overview • This may be the trail with the most bang for its buck. Within its 2 miles, located near Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, hikers will encounter scenic hills and hollows, rock formations, overlooks, a canyon and a spring.

Jacqueline Bettale, 59, of St. Louis, said she has seen incredible ice formations and icicles this time of year. One of the most popular trails in the state, it is far less crowded in the winter, she said.