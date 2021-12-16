Pictionary Air: Harry Potter

What • Download an app and use it on your iPad or phone or cast it to your TV. Then, draw a card, choose to play basic words or choose to play Harry Potter sayings, set a timer, and draw in the air with a wand. Yes, an interactive wand. Your artwork comes up on screen, and like regular Pictionary, your partner(s) guess what you are drawing.

What we thought • It's so nice to open a game and be able to play it within minutes, and that included the time to download the app. It's simple to understand and simple to play, but as always with Pictionary, hilarity can ensue when you try to get your husband to say something like Dumbledore's phoenix, "Fawkes," and he keeps saying "duck on fire." For true Harry Potter fans (which we are), you'll want to use the clues from the books and movies and not things like "spoon" or "candle." My only concern is that with only 112 double-sided cards and only one Harry Potter fan clue on each, the fun will end too soon.