 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pierce, Pauline

  • 0

Pierce, Pauline (nee Morgan) 93, Passed peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus on Thursday, January 12, 2023. Beloved wife and best friend for 67 years of the late Elbert L. Pierce. Services: Visitation Thursday, January 19th, from 4-8pm. Funeral Friday, January 20th at 10 am. Both held at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons, 7027 Gravois Ave., St. Louis (63116). See their website for more information.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News