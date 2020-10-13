PIETRANGELO'S PEACE-OUT

QUESTION: Now that the dust has settled, what are your final thoughts on how the Alex Pietrangelo free agency played out?
BENFRED: As someone who wanted Pietrangelo back and hoped something could be worked out to keep him here, I've got no problem with the way Blues general manager Doug Armstrong handled this situation. I'm surprised Pietrangelo did not take eight years at eight million dollars per year — especially after the Blues made it clear they would drop their unofficial team rule and add a signing bonus and a partial no-movement clause.
The Blues did stretch. Pietrangelo didn't take their best offer at the time it was given, and Armstrong is not the type to wait around. Torey Krug might not have been there for the taking if he did.
I wish Pietrangelo the best, and I will always wonder how this would have played out if it would have been a negotiation between Pietrangelo and Armstrong instead of Pietrangelo, Pietrangelo's agents and Armstrong. But, I've got no criticism of Armstrong here. I think he did try, and was willing to clear out the space for Pietrangelo if Pietrangelo took the Blues' best offer, which was more overall money than he got in Las Vegas because of the extra year the Blues were allowed to offer according to the CBA.
I guess the full no-movement clause and the rock-solid protection against any sort of a buyout was that important to Pietrangelo. I think Krug was really well-played pivot for the Blues.
