Pitbull, Iggy Azalea

When 8 p.m. Sept. 3 • Where Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 14141 Riverport Drive, Maryland Heights • How much $22-$149 • More info livenation.com
St. Louis isn’t known for large-scale tours by Latin pop artists. When was the last time we saw Jennifer Lopez, Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin or Marc Anthony here? That makes Pitbull’s concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, part of his “Can’t Stop Us Now Tour,” all the more rare and something not to be missed.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
