Pitbull
Courtesy of the artist
•
Randy Rogers Band, Wade Bowen, 6 p.m. Sept. 2, Chesterfield Amphitheater, $25-$65, ticketmaster.com
•
Wiz Khalifa and Logic “Vinyl Verse Tour 2022,” 6:30 p.m. Sept. 2, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, $25-$109, livenation.com
•
Pitbull “Can’t Stop Us Now Tour” with Iggy Izalea, 8 p.m. Sept. 3, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, $22-$499, livenation.com
•
Band of Heathens, Dalton Dynamo, 8 p.m. Sept. 6, Old Rock House, $20-$25, metrotix.com
•
Michael Bublé “Higher Tour 2022,” 8 p.m. Sept. 9, $45-$145, ticketmaster.com
•
Luke Bryan “Raised Up Right Tour” with Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny, 7 p.m. Sept. 9, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, $25-$149, livenation.com
•
Charles Wesley Godwin, 8 p.m. Sept. 9, Old Rock House, $15-$30, metrotix.com
•
Interpol and Spoon, 7 p.m. Sept. 9, Stifel Theatre, $31-$71, ticketmaster.com
•
Yola, Jac Ross, 8 p.m. Sept. 11, the Pageant, $27-$48, ticketmaster.com
•
Music at the Intersection with Erykah Badu, Gary Clark Jr., Buddy Guy, Robert Glasper featuring Terrace Martin, JJ Grey and Mofro, Hiatus Kaiyote, Kamasi Washington, the Urge, BJ the Chicago Kid, Booker T. Jones, Rose Royce, Keyon Harrold and more, 11 a.m. Sept. 10-11, $69 daily (packages available), metrotix.com
