Randy Rogers Band, Wade Bowen, 6 p.m. Sept. 2, Chesterfield Amphitheater, $25-$65, ticketmaster.com

Wiz Khalifa and Logic “Vinyl Verse Tour 2022,” 6:30 p.m. Sept. 2, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, $25-$109, livenation.com

Pitbull “Can’t Stop Us Now Tour” with Iggy Izalea, 8 p.m. Sept. 3, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, $22-$499, livenation.com

Band of Heathens, Dalton Dynamo, 8 p.m. Sept. 6, Old Rock House, $20-$25, metrotix.com

Michael Bublé “Higher Tour 2022,” 8 p.m. Sept. 9, $45-$145, ticketmaster.com

Luke Bryan “Raised Up Right Tour” with Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny, 7 p.m. Sept. 9, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, $25-$149, livenation.com

Charles Wesley Godwin, 8 p.m. Sept. 9, Old Rock House, $15-$30, metrotix.com

Interpol and Spoon, 7 p.m. Sept. 9, Stifel Theatre, $31-$71, ticketmaster.com

Yola, Jac Ross, 8 p.m. Sept. 11, the Pageant, $27-$48, ticketmaster.com

Music at the Intersection with Erykah Badu, Gary Clark Jr., Buddy Guy, Robert Glasper featuring Terrace Martin, JJ Grey and Mofro, Hiatus Kaiyote, Kamasi Washington, the Urge, BJ the Chicago Kid, Booker T. Jones, Rose Royce, Keyon Harrold and more, 11 a.m. Sept. 10-11, $69 daily (packages available), metrotix.com

