• El Monstero and Living Colour, 7 p.m. July 9, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, $19-$145, ticketmaster.com
• The Cult “We Own the Night Tour” with Black Rebel Motorcyle Club, Zola Jesus, 7:30 p.m. July 10, the Factory, $49.50, ticketmaster.com
• Shawn James 2022 North American Tour with Gravedancer, 8 p.m. July 12, Off Broadway, $20, ticketweb.com
• John Morgan, 7:30 p.m. July 13-14, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. July 15, 7 and 9:30 p.m. July 16, 7:30 p.m. July 17, 7:30 p.m. July 18, St. Louis Funny Bone (614 West Port Plaza), $10-$15, stlouisfunnybone.com
• Japanese Breakfast, the Linda Lindas, 8 p.m. July 15, the Pageant, $39-$117, ticketmaster.com
• 105.7 the Point Big Summer Show with the Black Keys, Band of Horses, 7 p.m. July 15, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, $22-$109, livenation.com
• The Mountain Goats, Abby Hamilton, 8 p.m. July 15, Off Broadway, sold out, ticketweb.com
• Ana Popovic, 7:30 p.m. July 14, Wildey Theatre, $31.50-$36.50, wildeytheatre.com
• PJ Morton “Watch the Sun Tour,” 8 p.m. July 15, Delmar Hall, $34-$99, ticketmaster.com
• Bruce Bruce, 7 and 10 p.m. July 15-16, 7 p.m. June 17, Helium Comedy Club, $30-$40, heliumcomedy.com
• Shawn Mendes “Wonder, the World Tour,” 7 p.m. July 16, Enterprise Center, $26-$196, ticketmaster.com