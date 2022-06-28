When 8 p.m. July 15 • Where Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Hall • How much $34.50-$39.50 • More info ticketmaster.com
When PJ Morton is able to break away from his higher profile gig as a keyboardist with Maroon 5, he takes matters into his own hand with his solo singing career including his "Watch the Sun Tour." Morton, one of Keyon Harrold’s special guests at Harrold’s Ferring Jazz Bistro residency last year, recently released new “Watch the Sun” album.
