 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, St. Louis Post-Dispatch is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Mercy

PJ Morton

  • 0
PJ Morton

PJ Morton

When 8 p.m. July 15 • Where Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Hall • How much $34.50-$39.50 • More info ticketmaster.com

When PJ Morton is able to break away from his higher profile gig as a keyboardist with Maroon 5, he takes matters into his own hand with his solo singing career including his "Watch the Sun Tour." Morton, one of Keyon Harrold’s special guests at Harrold’s Ferring Jazz Bistro residency last year, recently released new “Watch the Sun” album. 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News