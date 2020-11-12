PJs and Pancakes With Santa Claus

When 9:30-11 a.m. Nov. 21, Nov. 28, Dec. 5, Dec. 12; boarding at 9 a.m. • Where Riverboats at the Gateway Arch, 50 South Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard • How much $39 for ages 3 and up; reservations required • More info gatewayarch.com/riverboats

Wear your comfy pajamas for a riverboat cruise on the Mississippi. A kid-friendly breakfast will be served, and guests will enjoy special activities, great views of St. Louis and photo opportunities with Santa. Riverboats at the Gateway Arch also offer holiday dinner cruises for children and adults.