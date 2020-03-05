Plans brewing

GH: Now that the heavy lifting is out of the way, we can get to the drama! The family is gathered in the kitchen, having a very important discussion over mimosas. Also, Peter is eating a popsicle for breakfast; the youngest really does get away with everything.

BO: And Gussie continues to be completely disgusting by drinking directly from the juice carton — shirtless, which should go without saying at this point — to the disgust of one of his sisters.

“The beer business is in our blood,” says the patriarch, who never worked for his family’s business, Anheuser-Busch.

GH: I like that Gussie brings cocktails to a business meeting. On today’s agenda: speaking broadly about plans for a new brewery on the family farm. Billy Sr. says it will be the first built in 150 years by a Busch family member.

Um, what about Kräftig, which Billy Sr. launched in 2011? Are we just ignoring that, the way the “Roseanne” reboot ignored Dan’s death?

BO: Kräftig was brewed in Wisconsin, not St. Louis. Busch’s brewery project was going to change that, and in December 2018, Kräftig received St. Charles County approval for its plans for the brewery at 4151 Benne Road. It was to be finished by this spring.

Billy Jr., 28, is excited about continuing the family legacy. He has big ideas for this not-built brewery: a “badass top deck” and live music.

Meanwhile, 22-year-old Gussie has plans of his own: He wants to come and go as he pleases, without interference from his parents. The best way to accomplish this, he reasons, is by moving into the family’s farmhouse. Has he heard of, oh, buying or renting his own home?