Play golf
0 comments

Play golf

  • 0

Many golf courses in the area are still open, and if you have your own clubs, you are out in the open and not having contact with anyone, so why not enjoy that at least? (But it is recommended you don't share a cart.) Even if they shut down, there are a number of driving ranges that are not human-operated, you just put a coin in a machine that dispenses balls, take your clubs and start swinging. If you have a putter and a ball, set up a min-golf course at home.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports