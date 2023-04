EASTERN CONFERENCE

Tuesday's game

No. 8 Atlanta at No. 7 Miami, 6:30 p.m. (Winner to playoffs as No. 7 seed)

Wednesday's game

No. 10 Chicago at No. 9 Toronto, 6 p.m.

Friday's game

Chicago-Toronto winner at Atlanta-Miami loser, TBD (Winner to playoffs as No. 8 seed)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Tuesday's game

No. 8 Minnesota at No. 7 L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m. (Winner to playoffs as No. 7 seed)

Wednesday's game

No. 10 Oklahoma City at No. 9 New Orleans. 8:30 p.m.

Friday's game

Oklahoma City-New Orleans winner vs. Tuesday loser (Winner to playoffs as No. 8 seed)