Play yard games

Christopher Place (second from right) sets the ball up for a teammate to spike it during a pickup game of spikeball at Shaw Park in 2016.  Also participating in the game are Alex Miller (left) and George Rizk (right). 

First, you may have to clean out the garage to find some of these, or order on Amazon and have them delivered to your door. A good, competitive yard game is a little big exercise, a little bit mental stimulation and fun for everyone. Horseshoes, bean bag toss and cricket are some good options. But we have a few other favorites. 

Spikeball •  $59.99 at Dick’s Sporting Goods stores, dicksportinggoods.com

Spikeball: This 2-on-2 game is a cross between volleyball and foursquare. Players are allowed up to three touches before they need to bounce the ball off the net to change possession. It's big on college campuses, so think of this as preparing your kid for college. 

Ladder toss

GoSports Ladder Toss game, $32.99, at amazon.com

Ladder toss:  Throw the rubber bolo around the ladder rung for varying points to win the game.  

Kan-Jam

Kan-Jam, $59.99, at amazon.com

Kan Jam: Throw the flying disc to get a hit on the bucket, in the bucket with the help of your partner, or directly into the bucket (a direct hit that wins the game- it's hard!).  

