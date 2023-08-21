EVA BROWN, sophomore, Mehlville

Brown burst on to scene with a spectacular first season for the Panthers last fall. She won the Class 3 District 1 championship and finished second at the Class 3 state tournament. During the regular season, Brown captured individual medalist honors at both the Lindbergh Invitational (with 7-under 65 that tied for area's best round) and Ste. Genevieve Tournament. She also finished in the top five at the Summit Tournament and Angel Classic.

EMMA HILL, senior, Triad

Hill had a strong season for the Knights last year with seven top-eight finishes, including two in the postseason. She tied for the top spot at the Belleville West Invitational and tied for third at the Mississippi Valley Conference tournament before a postseason that included a tie for second at the Class 2A Collinsville Regional, a tie for third at the Class 2A O'Fallon Sectional and a tie for 16th at the Class 2A state tournament.

REESE KITE, junior, Waterloo

Kite's strong postseason a year ago included her second consecutive regional title. She also finished seventh at the Salem Sectional and tied for 10th at the Class 1A state tournament. Kite's regular season included outright titles at the Missouri-Illinois River Challenge and the Metro East Shootout (with a 7-under 65 that tied for the area's best score of the season), a tie for the top spot at the Belleville West Invitational and a runner-up finish at the Mississippi Valley Conference tournament.

KC LENOX, junior, St. Joseph's

Lenox had a strong season last fall for the seven-time defending Class 4 team state champion Angels. Her regular season included a second-place effort at the Missouri-Illinois River Challenge and a fourth-place showing at the Angel Classic. Lenox finished in a tie for sixth place at the Class 4 District 1 tournament and came in sixth at the Class 4 state tournament.

KYLIE SECREST, senior, Parkway West

Secrest fired a 1-under-par 71 to win last season's Suburban Conference Red Pool Tournament by 14 strokes and then finished tied for fifth place at the Class 3 District 1 tourney to qualify for her third successive state tourney, where she claimed a fourth-place finish in Class 3. She also finished in a tie for second at the Summit Tournament.