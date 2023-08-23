DOMINIC BARTONI, senior, CBC

Bartoni was named the co-offensive player of the year in Class 4 by the Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association and was a first-team all-Metro Catholic Conference selection after posting 18 goals, including five game winners, a hat trick and four two goal games last fall. He helped the Cadets rebound from a slow start to the season to win seven of their final eight games and finish second in the state tournament.

ALEX DREXLER, senior, Northwest Cedar Hill

Drexler had 10 shutouts and 176 saves in nearly 2,000 minutes in goal last season for a Lions team that won 20 games. He was recognized on the United Soccer Coaches All-Central Region team, was named goalkeeper of the year on the Class 4 all-state team and nabbed a first-team selection on the All-Suburban Conference Red Pool team.

GRANT LOCKER, senior, SLUH

Locker was the most reliable attacker for the Junior Billikens with 20 goals and seven assists. He had at least one goal or one assist in 16 of SLUH's 25 games as the Jr. Bills finished 20-5 and reached the Class 4 District 3 final. Locker was named a first-team selection to the United Soccer Coaches All-Central Region team, the Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association all-state team and the All-Metro Catholic Conference team.

RILEY MIHILL, senior, Webster Groves

Mihill was part of the Statesmen's first line of defense and was a key reason why Webster Groves allowed just 16 goals on its way to compiling a 21-3-3 record and winning the Class 3 state championship. He also was named to the All-Suburban Conference Yellow Pool first team and was a second team All-Metro pick.

ADAM REINIGER, senior, Collinsville

Reiniger scored 23 goals and added four assists to earn All-Metro second-team honors for the second successive season while helping the Kahoks win their second conference Southwestern Conference title. He was named to the all-state first team in Illinois and also was tabbed as an All Southwestern Conference first-teamer.