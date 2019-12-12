When 7:30 p.m. Friday • Where Xavier Hall, Mark Wilson Theatre, St. Louis University, 3733 West Pine Mall • How much Free • More info climatechangetheatreaction.com
Short plays addressing climate change and reflecting multicultural perspectives will be read at this event organized by That Uppity Theatre Company in collaboration with the St. Louis University Department of Fine and Performing Arts. The event will also feature a performance of “How Dare You: Greta Thunberg’s Address to the United Nations,” an adaptation by Alex Knapp and Joan Lipkin of the climate activist’s remarks to the intergovernmental organization. By Calvin Wilson