 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Playhouse
0 comments

Playhouse

  • 0
Backyard play house

Chris Sommers and his wife Anne built and decorated a playhouse for their children to enjoy in their Central West End backyard.

Chris Sommers didn’t expect to be overhauling the business model of his Pi Pizzeria restaurants during a pandemic, but when he found himself with more free time at their Central West End home, he decided to build a backyard playhouse, big enough for the whole family to enjoy.

His wife, Anne, had been talking about a playhouse project for about a year for the couple’s three children, Adelaide, 6, Will, 4, and Andrew, 2. They knew they could spend thousands of dollars on a playhouse kit, but opted to try a cheaper route on their own. He estimates it cost around $3,000.

Backyard play house

Chris Sommers and his wife Anne built and decorated a playhouse for their children to enjoy in their Central West End backyard.

“I had all the right tools, and I had a little bit of time,” he said. “I basically built it from a photo.”

He used shed plans as a starting point, and pitched the roof steeper, so the adults could stand up in it. The process took them about 10 days.

“I still have about five percent left,” he said. “I think that five percent will take me about five years to finish it.”

Anne sewed curtains for the windows, and they added string lights and a play kitchen, and the kids enjoy playing games and eating meals inside.

When they get older, they hope to turn it in to a “she-shed” of sorts. The kids pretended to help him sometimes, Sommers said, laughing, and loved visiting and sticking their heads through the windows as he worked.

“It was a fun project, and I proved to myself I could do it as well.”

 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports