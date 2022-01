When 9 p.m. Jan. 21 • Where Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Avenue • How much Free; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info offbroadwaystl.com

Billing itself as Earth’s best Weezer tribute band, Pleezer is at Off Broadway this weekend. Pleezer will perform Weezer’s debut album, “Weezer (Blue Album),” in its entirety. One of the best things about this show: It’s a freebie. By Kevin C. Johnson