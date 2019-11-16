Polar Express Train Ride

Don your Christmas jammies: It’s time to board the Polar Express, which travels from St. Louis Union Station to the “North Pole,” where Santa and his elves will board the train for a visit. On the ride back downtown, singing chefs will lead Christmas carols. The excursion is based on Chris Van Allsburg’s classic children’s book that became a movie.
When Nov. 29-Dec. 30 (no ride Christmas Day) • Where Union Station, 1820 Market Street • How much $35 and up; meal packages sold separately • More info 314-942-6942; stlpolarexpressride.com