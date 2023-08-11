ST. LOUIS — Police on Friday identified the woman was found shot and killed Aug. 3 in the city's Mark Twain I-70 Industrial neighborhood.
Ametta Powell, 30, was found shot in the head just before 6:30 p.m. at Stratford Avenue and Planned Industrial Court. She has not been identified, but police said she was in her 20s.
Police on the scene said she was pulled from a car and left behind by a man who then drove away in the car.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Dana Rieck
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today