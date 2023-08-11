ST. LOUIS — Police on Friday identified the woman was found shot and killed Aug. 3 in the city's Mark Twain I-70 Industrial neighborhood.

Ametta Powell, 30, was found shot in the head just before 6:30 p.m. at Stratford Avenue and Planned Industrial Court.

Police on the scene said she was pulled from a car and left behind by a man who then drove away in the car.