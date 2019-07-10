ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police are investigating the death of a woman found at her home with a head injury Wednesday morning as suspicious.
Barbara Mabrey, 87, was found dead about 8:20 a.m. inside her home in the 4300 block of Keevenshore Drive in unincorporated St. Louis County, county police said. Mabrey had apparently suffered a head injury, police said.
She was found by police officers responding to a call from a "citizen" who summoned them to the home to assist, said spokesman Sgt. Ben Granda.
There were no signs of forced entry at the home, Granda said. Detectives are attempting to verify if Mabrey was the only resident, he said.
St. Louis County Police ask anyone with information about Mabrey's death to call investigators at 636-529-8210.