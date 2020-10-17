Police: Man upset with mask mandate threatened Wichita mayor

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 3, 2020 file photo, Kansas state Rep. Stephanie Clayton, left, D-Overland Park, confers with House Minority Leader Tom Sawyer, D-Wichita, during a break in the House chamber at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan.Republican governors and state lawmakers in many states have followed President Donald Trump’s lead in downplaying the seriousness of the coronavirus virus, refusing to wear masks and fighting against coronavirus restrictions on businesses and social gatherings. Revelations that the president and first lady are now among those who have tested positive for the disease did little to change their thinking. (AP Photo/John Hanna, File)