Poor Man's Burrito Bowl

Yield: 6 servings

2 cups uncooked long grain white rice

½ teaspoon salt

2 (15-ounce) cans black beans

½ teaspoon ground cumin

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon oil

1 zucchini, sliced or chopped

1 bell pepper, chopped

½ cup salsa

½ cup ranch dressing

8 ounces shredded cheese

1 bunch green onions

1. Add the rice, salt and 3 cups water to a medium sauce pot. Place a lid on top, turn the heat on to high, and allow the water to come to a full boil. Once boiling, turn the heat down to low and let it continue to simmer for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes, turn the heat off and let it sit, with the lid in place, for an additional 5 minutes. Fluff just before serving.

2. While the rice is cooking, make the beans. Add both cans of black beans (undrained) to a small sauce pot along with the cumin and garlic powder. Heat over medium, stirring often, until heated through.

4. In a medium skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add the zucchini and bell pepper. Cook until vegetables are soft but not mushy, about 5 minutes.

5. Mix the salsa and ranch dressing together in a small bowl.

6. Assemble your bowl with rice on the bottom and then ¹⁄³ of the top with cheese, ¹⁄³ of the top with beans and ¹⁄³ vegetables. Drizzle salsa-ranch over top and garnish with green onions.

Per serving: 615 calories; 23g fat; 9g saturated fat; 43mg cholesterol; 22g protein; 78g carbohydrate; 8g sugar; 8g fiber; 1,290mg sodium; 347mg calcium

Adapted from a recipe on budgetbytes.com