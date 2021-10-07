 Skip to main content
Porter Robinson, Jai Wolf, James Ivy
When 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11 • Where The Factory, 17105 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield • How much $39-$49 • More info ticketmaster.com

The Factory continues its affection for electronic dance music with a show by Porter Robinson, part of his “Nurture North American Tour.” The DJ, producer and musician’s latest album is “Nurture,” his first in seven years. It includes “Musician,” “Look at the Sky,” ”Mirror” and “Get Your Wish.” The Factory requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test. By Kevin C. Johnson

 

