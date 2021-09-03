Porter Sculpture Park

A curvy gravel road through a cow pasture leads to this 18-acre outdoor museum of 50 whimsical sculptures of original folk art. Wayne Porter created his first sculpture at age 10 in his father’s blacksmith shop. Never having received an art education, each piece is a product of his vivid, creative imagination.

Porter is usually there to explain his creations, which include a row of buzzards on poles. "They are 'reincarcerated' politicians ready to pick the bones of their next constituents,” he explains.

A dinosaur in the middle of a patch of flowers is titled "Smell the Roses While You Can," Porter says. “The head is an antique pedal car that I found at my grandparents' farm. My dad told me to cut up our old family car, so I did. I rearranged it, and that car, along with a few other things, is what makes up this sculpture.”