1. “Portrait of a Lady on Fire”
1. "Portrait of a Lady on Fire"

'Portrait of a Lady on Fire'

Adèle Haenel in "Portrait of a Lady on Fire"

Neon 

 In a year defined by mammoth masterworks, nothing took my breath away like Celine Sciamma’s exquisite, soul-shattering romance. A female painter (Noémie Merlant) in 18th-century France is sent to paint, on the sly, the portrait of a spirited noble woman (Adèle Haenel) before her arranged marriage. The movie assembles itself as a series of stolen glances, as art and love mingle for a blissful but tragically unsustainable moment. The parting shot, a kind of portrait itself, is a devastation I won’t soon recover from.

