Post Malone at Enterprise Center

Post Malone performed at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

When 8 p.m. Sept. 17 • Where Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Avenue • How much $56-$226 • More info ticketmaster.com

Rapper-singer Post Malone played Enterprise Center for one of the St. Louis area’s last big shows before everything shut down. He returns with Roddy Ricch for his "Twelve Carat Tour," which accompanies “Twelve Carat Toothache.” The album features guest appearances by Doja Cat, the Weeknd, Roddy Ricch, Gunna, Fleet Foxes and others.

