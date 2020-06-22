You are the owner of this article.
Postponed: The Struts
The Struts

Luke Spiller of the Struts performs at the Sonic Temple Art and Music Festival at Mapfre Stadium on May 19, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio.

(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

 

105.7 the Point Big Summer Show with the Struts, Glorious Sons, June 5, postponed

