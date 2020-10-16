Saint Louis Group Business Brokers Sold: It's Finely Cleaned, Inc

It's Finely Cleaned, Inc. was purchased by Steve Probst through Saint Louis Group Business Brokers in 2007. After purchase, Mr. Probst expanded the business in 2014 to include complete floor cleaning capabilities. His efforts were recognized by Home Advisors as the winner of the "Best of Home Advisors" award every year from 2014 through 2018.
Sadly, health issues started to take their toll on Mr. Probst in recent years. Realizing he needed to cut back, he contacted the Saint Louis Group again, but this time to help him find the right buyer for the business. Mr. Probst's primary concern was to find someone who would continue to provide the same superior service. Mr. Probst ultimately found someone who shared the same passion he had. The business transfer was finalized on October 8th. The new phone number for the business is (314) 337-4397.
Saint Louis Group is a local business brokerage firm that helps those who want to sell and buy businesses, and local companies in the Saint Louis region.
