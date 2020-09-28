UHeal Direct Primary Care Brings Affordable and Accessible Healthcare to the Chesterfield Area

For immediate release: 9/25/20
Contact: drdivya@uhealdpc.com
UHeal Direct Primary Care combines affordability and accessibility for St. Louis residents in search of reliable healthcare.
St. Louis, MO: Opening in October 2020, UHeal Direct Primary Care aims to make healthcare affordable and accessible to residents of the Chesterfield area. Founded in 2020 by Dr. Divya K. Chauhan, UHeal DPC members will pay a monthly fee to receive unlimited medical care without worrying about insurance, copays, or deductibles.
A mother of two and doctor in the St. Louis for over two decades, Dr. Divya is a family medicine board-certified physician with extensive experience from pediatrics to geriatrics in both family medicine and acute care settings. The COVID19 pandemic and resulting economic devastation inspired Dr. Divya to found UHeal Direct Primary Care so that every St. Louis resident can access affordable healthcare regardless of their insurance status.
Membership plans at UHeal DPC start at $10/month and go up to $150/month for the family plan. Members pay only their monthly fee and receive unlimited medical care including acute care, physicals, preventive medicine, procedures, labs, general health, chronic therapy, travel medicine, and telemedicine. House calls are also available for members for an additional fee and at the discretion of the doctor. Prescriptions, labs, and imaging are all available at wholesale prices with discounts of up to 90% passed on directly to UHeal DPC members.
UHeal Direct Primary Care will be opening mid-October at 15555 Manchester Road Ballwin, MO 63011. The clinic will be open Mondays and Tuesdays 9am - 4pm, Thursdays 1pm - 7pm, and Fridays 10am - 4pm. The clinic will be closed Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Find out more at uhealdpc.com and enroll today for a limited time discount.
