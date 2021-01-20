Preheat the oven and pans.

Virtually every recipe for a dish that goes in the oven calls for the oven to be preheated. Do it, and make sure the oven is at the target temperature before you put in the food.

If the oven is cold, which is to say room temperature, your meat or poultry will not brown as it cooks and the cooking process will take much longer. If you are baking with yeast, the dough will not rise properly because the yeast reacts to heat.

Similarly, in most cases your pan on the stove should be hot before you add the ingredients. Again, that is how the food will brown, and it will shorten the time it takes to cook. You should hear the food sizzle when it hits the pan.

Amy Bertrand • 314-340-8284 @abertrand on Twitter abertrand@post-dispatch.com