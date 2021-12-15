Pretty Quick Pizza Sauce

Yield: 4 servings

1 (28-ounce) can of whole peeled San Marzano tomatoes

1 garlic clove, minced

1 teaspoon granulated sugar

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon red wine or sherry vinegar

A few fresh bay leaves or 1 dry leaf

1. Stir all of it together in a medium saucepan and bring to a bubble over medium-high heat. Turn heat down to medium, rough-chop the tomatoes with your spoon, then reduce until sauce is somewhat thickened, about 25 minutes, stirring occasionally.

2. Fish out bay leaves, then blend sauce with a hand blender or in a regular blender until pizza-sauce smoothness is attained.

3. Add more sugar and/or vinegar to taste; it might need up to a teaspoon more sugar for a slight sweetness and up to a tablespoon of vinegar for brightening, depending on the flavor of your canned tomatoes. Let cool a bit before using; store extra in a jar in fridge and use within about a week.

Recipe by Bethany Jean Clement