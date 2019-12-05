When Friday through Dec. 29; performance times vary • Where Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts, 130 Edgar Road, Webster Groves • How much $20-$99.50 • More info 314-968-4925; repstl.org
The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis presents Christopher Baker’s adaptation of the classic Jane Austen novel about hearts aflutter in 19th-century England. Directed by Rep artistic director Hana S. Sharif. A Jane Austen Festival — with discussions, backstage tours, baking classes and other events — runs Friday through Sunday at various locations on the Webster University campus. By Calvin Wilson