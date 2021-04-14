 Skip to main content
Prince and the Revolution 'Dream Factory' album
If there’s one album true Prince diehards have clamored for over the decades it’s his famously shelved album “Dream Factory” (1986), recorded with the Revolution. The album has appeared in different forms as a bootleg, and most of the songs intended for “Dream Factory” have appeared on other releases in some form or another. But the album deserves a proper release as intended, rather than the grainy bootleg versions we've gotten.

 

