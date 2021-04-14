 Skip to main content
Prince theatrical biopic
Prince

Prince performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl XLI at Dolphin Stadium in Miami, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2007. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Biopics continue to be the rage, and Hollywood has seen great success with Elton John and Freddie Mercury's stories brought to the big screen with “Rocketman” and “Bohemian Rhapsody,” respectively. And Jennifer Hudson’s anticipated take on Aretha Franklin in “Respect” is on the way later this summer. Prince’s rise to fame would be just as compelling, though some may argue we’ve seen it already with the semi-biographical movie “Purple Rain” starring Prince. 

We envision the movie beginning with his childhood and culminating with his 2007 Super Bowl halftime show performance.

One important note about a Prince biopic — the wigs must be right. Hollywood is notorious for not coming through correctly when it comes to wigs for Black actors.

