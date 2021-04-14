Prince theatrical biopic

Biopics continue to be the rage, and Hollywood has seen great success with Elton John and Freddie Mercury's stories brought to the big screen with “Rocketman” and “Bohemian Rhapsody,” respectively. And Jennifer Hudson’s anticipated take on Aretha Franklin in “Respect” is on the way later this summer. Prince’s rise to fame would be just as compelling, though some may argue we’ve seen it already with the semi-biographical movie “Purple Rain” starring Prince.