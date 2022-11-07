print correction 1108

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
  • Victoria Manisco, 26, was killed Aug. 10, 2021, and Prinshun McClain's attorney's name is Lucas Cusack. A story on page A1 of Saturday's Post-Dispatch misidentified the date and the spelling of Cusack's name.
  • The section of train tracks where a 17-year-old was killed Sunday after being hit by a train lie just north of the Meramec River, bisecting Castlewood State Park at Kiefer Creek Road. A story in Monday's print edition misidentified the location.
  • Olivette residents supporting an ordinance to restrict odor from marijuana farms said they can smell odor hundreds of feet from a marijuana farm in Rock Hill. A report in Monday’s paper incorrectly described the extent of the odor.
