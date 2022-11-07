- Victoria Manisco, 26, was killed Aug. 10, 2021, and Prinshun McClain's attorney's name is Lucas Cusack. A story on page A1 of Saturday's Post-Dispatch misidentified the date and the spelling of Cusack's name.
- The section of train tracks where a 17-year-old was killed Sunday after being hit by a train lie just north of the Meramec River, bisecting Castlewood State Park at Kiefer Creek Road. A story in Monday's print edition misidentified the location.
- Olivette residents supporting an ordinance to restrict odor from marijuana farms said they can smell odor hundreds of feet from a marijuana farm in Rock Hill. A report in Monday’s paper incorrectly described the extent of the odor.
print correction 1108
Related to this story
Most Popular
Edmundo Sosa and Aledmys Diaz, former Cardinals prospects and starting shortstops, share a lot: Developed by Cardinals, they went elsewhere to redefine careers.
Officials from the park, the Osage Nation, and the design team formally dedicated the stream Wednesday morning.
In a lawsuit, the U.S. Department of Labor alleges Rockwell Beer withheld tips from bartenders and owes them back wages.
Dusty Blaker and Turner Ward receive promotions to pitching and hitting coach, respectively. Plus, team adds Boston coach to pitching mix in announcement Sunday.
Landowner George Despotis testified that Sunset Hills city attorney Bob Jones said the city ‘was not going to lose to this family again.’
Orlando Harris was once a “super sweet boy,” his sixth-grade teacher recalls. Several factors led to his transformation.
Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem said the law would suppress voter turnout.
Paul Goldschmidt winning the National League Outstanding Player award could be harbinger for winning the baseball writers’ MVP in two weeks.
Houston acquired Christian Vazquez to be a 'veteran postseason' presence at backup catcher, and he ended up calling history in Game 4. Soon, he's a free agent.
Owners of property keep pitching an idea that won't float on the Mississippi River.